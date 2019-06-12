Mrs. Sylvia K. Hofer, 100, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, June 8, 2019.
She was born in O’Keene, Oklahoma on October 12, 1918 to Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Bergthold. There was a flu epidemic that year and her mother died three days after she was born, leaving behind Sylvia and her four-year-old sister Iola. Sylvia’s father, a farmer, was unable to care for an infant and she was adopted by an uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Kliewer. In 1919, the Kliewer family moved to Reedley.
When she grew up Sylvia became a member of the Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church and met her future husband at a social hour after a church service. Sylvia and David Hofer were married on November 23, 1938 at the church.
Sylvia and David were co-owners of radio stations KRDU AM/ KJOI FM (The FM station was later changed to KSOF FM) and were part owners of the Fresno Bible House. They were involved with Youth for Christ, Hume Lake Conferences, Gideons and National Religious Broadcasters (NRB).
Sylvia served as state and international president of the Gideons Auxiliary and as a member of NRB she and David met with U.S. presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George Bush, Sr.
When they retired in 2001 they moved from their home in Dinuba to Palm Village in Reedley where David passed away in 2004.
Sylvia is survived by daughters Donna Hofer, Nadine Sheppard and her husband Dick; grandchildren Michael Klassen and his wife Jessica, Shellie Roth and her husband Karl, and Chris Johnson and her husband Bob; great grandchildren Taylor Johnson Green and her husband William, Jake Johnson, Macie Johnson, Joe Roth and his wife Myranda, Kaleb Roth and Wyatt Roth; and great, great grandchild Lucy Green.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Reedley Cemetery Pavilion Arrangements were made by Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.