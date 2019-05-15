Esaul Guerrero
Esaul Guerrero of Cutler died May 6 in Fresno. He was 64.
Mr. Guerrero worked as a baker.
He is survived by his wife, three sons, four daughters, three sisters, 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. A mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Burial will be at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
Rosa Maria Moya
Rosa Maria Moya of Sanger died May 6. She was 61.
Mrs. Moya was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, one son, two daughters, her father, three brothers, one sister and eight grandchildren.
A rosary was held May 9 and a funeral mass on May 10 at the new St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sanger.
