George Blake
George Dale Blake of Reedley died May 5. He was 79.
Mr. Blake worked as a heavy duty welder mechanic for Tulare County.
He is survived by his wife, one son, one sister, two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
Emily Rodriguez
Emily Rodriguez of Dinuba died May 5 in Dinuba. She was 67.
Ms. Rodriguez is survived by four brothers and four sisters.
Private services were scheduled by the family.
Anna Lee Smith
Anna Lee Smith of Dinuba died April 29 in Fresno. She was 85.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker.
She is survived by four sons, one daughter, one brother, 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held May 5 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. A graveside service was held May 6 at Reedley Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life service May 6 at Dinuba Mennonite Church.
