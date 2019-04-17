Evelyn Hernandez
Evelyn Hernandez of Visalia died April 8 at her home. She was 70.
Mrs. Hernandez was a homemaker.
She is survived by two sons, three daughters, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
Pilar Lopez
Pilar Lopez of Dinuba died April 14 in Visalia. She was 86.
Mrs. Lopez worked as a farm laborer.
She is survived by four sons, three daughters, 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Burial will be at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
Freda Rheude
Freda M. Rheude of Orange Cove died April 9 in Fresno. She was 68.
Mrs. Rheude worked as a packer.
She is survived by two daughters, a brother, four sisters and three grandchildren.
Services were not scheduled.
Modesta Salas
Modesta Mendez Salas of Parlier died April 8. She was 88.
Mrs. Salas worked as a packer for various companies.
She is survived by one son, one daughter, one sister, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A rosary and funeral mass were held April 16 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier.
Leda Brogan York
Leda Brogan York of Orange Cove died April 14 in Reedley. She was 88.
Mrs. York worked as school baker.
She is survived by three sons, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at First Free Will Baptist Church in Orange Cove. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Free Will Baptist Church in Orange Cove.
Mary ‘Frances’
Wallace
Mary “Frances” Wallace of Dinuba died April 12 in Dinuba. She was 86.
Mrs. Wallace worked as an office managrt.
She is survived by her husband, one son, two daughters, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation was on April 16 and a chapel service was held on April 17 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
