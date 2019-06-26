Carmen Corpus
Carmen Corpus of Dinuba died June 20 in Dinuba. She was 81.
Mrs. Corpus was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Oscar Noriaga Corpus; one son, five daughters, 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and a wake were held June 26 at Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Reedley Cemetery.
Atagracia Cardenas
de Navarro
Atagracia Cardenas de Navarro of Fowler died June 18 in Visalia. She was 89.
Ms. Cardenas de Navarro worked as a fruit packer.
Visitation is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Selma Cemetery District.
Estefana Gomez
Estefana Gomez of Cutler died June 25 in Tulare. She was 58.
Ms. Gomez is survived by two brothers and six sisters.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. with a wake at 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel. A chapel service will service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
Manuel Zuniga
Manuel Zuniga of Cutler died June 20 in Cutler. He was 77.
Mr. Zuniga worked as a logger.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Zuniga; one daughter, one brother, three sisters, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a rosary at 11 a.m. and mass at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cutler. Burial will follow at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.