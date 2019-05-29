Javier Rosas
Godinez
Javier Rosas Godinez of Orange Cove died May 21 at his home. He was 72.
Mr. Godinez worked as a field laborer.
He is survived by his wife, five sons, two daughters, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass was held May 25 at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Cove.
Carmen Singleterry
Gomez
Carmen Singleterry Gomez of Reedley died May 20 in Reedley. He was 61.
Mr. Gomez was owner of Timo’s Market for 20 years.
He is survived by his husband and six brothers.
Visitation and a rosary were held May 29 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Reedley Cemetery.
