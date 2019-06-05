Loreto C. Buday
Loreto C. Buday of Orosi died June 2 in Visalia. He was 91.
Mr. Buday was a farm laborer.
He is survived by his wife.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cutler. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will follow at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
Brijida Campos
Brijida Campos of Dinuba died May 27 in Dinuba. She was 87.
Mrs. Campos was a homemaker.
She is survived by two sons, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation, rosary and a mass were held June 4 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Burial was at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
Alejandro Rodriguez
Alejandro Rodriguez of Cutler died May 31 in Visalia. He was 67.
Mr. Rodriguez was a farmworker.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, parent, one brother, five sisters and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with rosary at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cutler. Burial will be at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.