Larry Esparza Jr.
Larry Esparza Jr. of Dinuba died April 13 in Reedley. He was 51.
Mr. Esparza worked as a plant manager.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, three daughters, one brother and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
Richard Madrid
Richard Madrid died Nov. 15, 2018. He was 89.
A private family service was held. A Celebration of Life service was held at the American Legion Hall in Orange Cove on April 12.
Cecilia L. Nunez
Cecilia L. Nunez of Reedley died April 28 in Reedley. She was 95.
Mrs. Nunez worked with direct care staff.
She is survived by seven sons, seven daughters, one brother and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the new St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley. Burial will be at Reedley Cemetery.
Terry Shirley
Terry Shirley of Squaw Valley died April 24. He was 71.
Mr. Shirley worked as a water well driller.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two brothers, two sisters, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private family service was scheduled.
Jose Solarzano
De La Cruz
Jose Solarzano De La Cruz of Parlier died April 24. He was 51.
Mr. Solarzano De La Cruz worked as a truck driver for United Delivery Solutions.
He is survived by his wife, four sons, three brothers, one sister, his father and one grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. A chapel service will at at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home.
Bruce Uyeda
Bruce Uyeda of Reedley died April 9. He was 66.
Mr. Uyeda worked as an ag purchasing agent.
He is survived by his wife,two daughters and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Palm Village Retirement Center.
