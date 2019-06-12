Eva Gallegos
Eva Gallegos of Parlier died June 3. She was 90.
Mrs. Gallegos was a self-employed homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, five sons, six daughters, 66 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with rosary at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier.
Cecilia Gomez
Cecilia Gomez of Sanger died May 31 in Fresno. She was 71.
Mrs. Gomez worked as a technical department secretary.
She is survived by one daughter and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Dopkin’s Dinuba Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
Roy Gomez
Roy N. Gomez of Sanger died June 3 in Sanger. He was 73.
Mr. Gomez worked as a financial controller.
He is survived by one daughter and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Dopkin’s Dinuba Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
Hosana Noroian
Hosana Noroian of Salinas died June 7. She was 87.
Mrs. Noroian was born in Monson.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Saint Gregory Armenian Church in Fowler. Burial will follow at Ararat Armenian Cemetery in Fresno.
Flora Patrick
Flora Arminda Patrick of Sanger died June 4. She was 92.
Mrs. Patrick worked as a nurse with the Red Cross.
She is survived by three sons, two daughters, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A graveside services is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Grace Community Church in Sanger.
Artemio Soto
Artemio Alanis Soto of Orange Cove died June 8 in Orange Cove. He was 52.
Mr. Soto worked in pelletizing.
He is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m with a rosary at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel. A mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Burial will be at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
