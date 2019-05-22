Ruben J. Perez, 73 of Reedley, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ruben was born in Reedley, on July 6, 1945, to Joe and Conception Perez. He was raised in Reedley and went into The Army as an Engineer where he spent three years. He then went into law enforcement where he spent the next 30 years and retired from Reedley Police Department as a Sergeant. Ruben enjoyed his work as a police officer and was very involved in the Reedley Vietnam Veteran Organization.
Ruben was preceded in death by his wife Nancy in 2011.
He is survived by his daughter Tracy Santos from Kingsburg, sons Joseph Perez from Clovis and Jeremy Perez from Visalia, six grandsons, one granddaughter, two great-grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, one daughter-in-law, one son-in-law, and one granddaughter-in-law.
Ruben was hard working, loving, caring, and would do anything for anybody at the drop of a hat. It was truly a blessing to know this man, our dad. He will be dearly missed by many. Heaven needed a hero and God chose my Dad.
Visitation will be held at the New St. Anthony’s Church on Wednesday, May 22 from 5 p.m. -8 p.m. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m.
Cairns Funeral Home is making the arrangements.
