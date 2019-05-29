Ruth Elvina Fast was born near Paxton, Nebraska on January 17, 1924. She died in Reedley, California at 13:26 on May 22, 2019.
She is survived by her sister Ann; sons John and wife Judy, Phil and former wife Ruth, and Lyle and wife Linda; grandchildren David, Denise, Chuck and wife Sarah, John and wife Sang-Eun, Graham and fiancé Hannah, and Hayley; and great grandchildren Misol, Evelyn, and Hannah. She was preceded in death by husband John, parents Jacob and Anna Fast, and siblings Allen, Esther, Ernest, Rosella, Harry, Jacob, and Helen.
A Celebration and Remembrance of Life service will be held at Palm Village Chapel in Reedley, CA on June 1, 2019 at 2 pm.
