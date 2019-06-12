Sidney K. Harman of Reedley was born July 1, 1937 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 at the age of 81. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Barbara; his sons Troy and his wife, Ellen, Randy and Greg; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews; his daughter-in-law, Debra Harman and three sisters-in-law, Arlene Harman, Lucille & Richard Reitz, and Hazel Nance.
Sid was preceeded in death by his parents Clarence & Neitha; his beloved son Mitchell; his brothers Howard Harman and Gary Harman; his brother-in-Law, Lloyd Forrest, Dean and Fran Forrest; his sister-in-law, Irene & Corky Kevorkian.
Sid had a passion for cars, vintage cars & hot rods, he attended many car shows with family and friends throughout his retirement years. He loved being around family and loved to tell a joke just to put a smile on your face.
Visitation will be held at Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South J Street, Dinuba, on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church 519 E. 11th Street, Reedley, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 10 am. Remembrance can be sent to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
