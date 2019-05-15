The Robert Mueller Report has been released in full outside legally required redaction that would compromise sources and methods. It’s over. The Deep State and their media outlets temper tantrum against Attorney General Bill Barr because he feels the need to investigate the beginning of the Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax, now documented, will continue for a time but eventually will dissipate as new documents are declassified supporting Barr’s need to review. The infamous insurance policy to hide FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and other accomplices to the alleged coup d’e’tat to unseat a president of the United States, failed leaving them exposed to treason.
By the time newspapers print this column Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will have resigned. One of the things that Barr may wish to review, with respect to the coup, was the intent to use the 25th Amendment in their failed plot. In this, outgoing Rod Rosenstein takes center stage.
This was confessed on 60 Minutes by former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe who identified Rod Rosenstein as an accomplice having discussed with others removing the president using the 25th Amendment. This Rosenstein denies. Look for Rosenstein to be put under oath again before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding this and his offer to wear a “wire” while in meetings with President Donald Trump to entrap him.
They needed Trump to look crazy. This was planned before he was inaugurated. Reportedly, Rosenstein told “Mr. McCabe that he might be able to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions and John F. Kelly, then the secretary of homeland security and now the White House chief of staff, to mount an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment” (“Rod Rosenstein Suggested Secretly Recording Trump and Discussed 25th Amendment,” New York Times, Sept. 21, 2018).
But the 25th Amendment was never designed to undo an election. Even a casual look at it should end that issue. Deep Staters and their media outlets hated Trump and feared his exposure of their influence in the election. The amendment requires evidence of his mental or physical incapacity. The population had just voted that he was fit and was their best choice of many contenders.
The amendment created the temporary office of acting president which is filled by the elected vice president serving under the president in one of two ways. First, Section 3, by the president’s voluntarily removal of himself as before surgery which might result in death or second, involuntarily by his cabinet and vice president.
