Springtime — a great time of year when the weather becomes warmer and we are able to do more outdoor activities — also is the time of year when many of us think about doing some “spring cleaning” such as conducting a yard sale.
Like most other towns in the area, the city of Reedley has specific regulations on yard sales, also known as garage or patio sales. The regulations can be found in the Reedley Municipal Code Title 3, Chapter 5.
Here are some of the requirements;
• A permit for a yard or garage type sale is required. The permit can be obtained at City Hall, 845 G St., for $10.
• Only your personal property shall be sold.
• The maximum period of the sale will be for 3 days.
• A maxi–mum of two sales are allowed at the same address each year.
• No signs shall be posted in any place other than the property where the sale is being conducted. Posting or placing signs on utility poles, street signs and in public right-of-ways is illegal.
Please visit www.reedley.com and click on “Municipal Code” for more specific information.
Other tips to help you have a successful yard sale as follows;
Scheduling your sale
• Join together with some neighbors for your yard sale if possible. The more stuff, the better the sale.
• Make sure that your yard sale doesn’t fall on a holiday weekend. Fridays and Saturdays are best.
• Plan it for a day that gives you plenty of time to get ready.
• Schedule a yard sale or garage sale around the first of the month because that’s when people have the most money.
• Check the 10-day forecast and make sure it won’t be raining.
• Consider a pre-sale the Friday night before and invite your friends and coworkers. You may get rid of some bigger items that way.
• Have a large quantity of items to sell, a big variety.
• If you’re selling your kids’ things, make sure you ask them a few times first to make sure they want to get rid of it.
• Antiques go over big regardless of condition.
• Hold a yard sale twice a year. Sell your winter stuff towards the end of summer, or in the fall. Sell your spring/summer things in spring or summer time.
• Find tables to use. Borrow them or make them out of doors and sawhorses.
• Clean the items up. Wash or dust any items that you’ve been storing for a while.
• Clean up the yard. If it is more attractive, people will think your items are higher-quality.
• Advertise! Place an ad in the newspaper, local bulletin boards, and websites. Include a list of special items you have for sale that people might be drawn to (e.g. name brand toys, kids clothing, furniture).
Jerry Isaak is chief of the Reedley Fire Department.
