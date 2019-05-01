In case you haven’t heard of her yet, Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish girl who has been manufactured into the new face of climate change. Credited with being the founder of the Youth Strike for Climate movement (a publicity-seeking strategy whereby students skip school to urge governments to do more about climate change), Greta was recently nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and has her own TED Talk video.
Let me emphasize at the outset that I have zero criticism of Greta herself. I believe her to be a sincere, well-intentioned young person who has much broader horizons than the typical teenager. She obviously cares about the world, which is admirable. What is not admirable is how adults are exploiting this innocent child.
Adults are using Greta as a puppet and mouthpiece to advance their own agenda. Here is a sample of Greta’s rhetoric: “Some people — some companies and some decision-makers in particular — have known exactly what priceless values they are sacrificing to continue making unimaginable amounts of money. I want to challenge them into real and bold climate action, to set their economic goals aside and to safeguard the future living conditions for humankind. I ask you to stand on the right side of history.”
Clearly, there’s little original thought here. This sounds like a robotic recitation of typical anti-capitalist boilerplate. “The right side of history” is well-known Marxist dogma and rhetoric, as any student of Marx knows. Whatever adults got their hooks into Greta Thunberg have indoctrinated her with stale leftist clichés.
If there is one compliment I can pay to the climate change cabal, it is how well it coordinates public relations tactics. The Nobel Committee and the TED Talk organization wasted no time in lending their prestige to amplify Greta’s message. These organizations have disgraced themselves by such cynical opportunism. TED Talks advertises itself as offering “videos from expert speakers.”
With all due respect to Greta, who may well be a brilliant young student, she is no “expert” on the complicated science, politics, and economics of climate change.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.