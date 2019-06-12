Don’t lose the local touch
Hopefully, the combination of the three newspapers is not a mistake.
I have subscribed to my local paper since I was in the USAF stationed throughout the world, beginning with the Blade-Tribune in Oceanside. Upon moving here in 1995, I have always subscribed to the Reedley Exponent. I want a “rag” that gives me only the local info. I purposefully don’t subscribe to the Fresno Bee.
So now, if the coverage, ads and such remain the same, I will now have to comb through 48 pages, just to see my 16 pages I currently get most weeks. I love the electronic version and the size, making it quick to stay abreast of Reedley’s news.
Again, hopefully, it is not a mistake and readers don’t cancel because you lost the local touch.
Dale Kennedy
Reedley
