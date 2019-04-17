Thank you for the noon whistle
Growing up in Reedley, the noon whistle was always part of everyday life. Moving away after high school and being a military wife, it was always great to come back home.
I have lived for the past 45 years back home in Reedley and have loved the daily reminder when hearing the noon whistle.
Recently after daylight savings time change started the whistle went off at 1 p.m. for 3 days and then silence. No more whistle. So, when the Historical Society had their spring fundraiser, I asked the “question” what happened to the noon whistle. John Powell a member of the historical society said he would address the problem.
On Saturday after the dinner, I went to the museum and Mr. Powell was out back by the enclosure of the water towers and all of a sudden to my pleasant surprise the “whistle blew.” What a welcome sound. It had to be set manually that day. I was overjoyed and I know that a lot of Reedleyites were also.
I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the Reedley Museum to thank the Chief of Police, Joe Garza, Reedley Fire Chief Jerry Isaak, Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba and Reedley Mayor Frank Pinon for their interest in restoring a bit of Reedley history.
The noon whistle is unique to Reedley and the only one left of its kind in the Valley. Also the twin water towers are the only ones anywhere. Reedley is a great town and it is a privilege to be a part of it.
Nancy Petinak
Reedley Historical Society
