A special Memorial Day
Memorial Day is a special occasion for remembering those who gave their precious life for our country.
All servicemen and women take the same solemn oath to support and defend our Constitution, and to obey a lawful order, even if that order places them in harm’s way. Honoring those who make the ultimate sacrifice can be observed by respecting our national flag every day.
This year, the veteran’s casket flags were not displayed at the Reedley Cemetery due to potential damage by the predicted rain. The casket flags are made from cotton muslin fabric and are very fragile.
The success of this year’s observance is due to voluntary efforts of many persons. However, special mention needs to be directed to Teen Challenge, Reedley High School band and Reedley High Navy Junior ROTC, and the special efforts of the Reedley District Cemetery staff to prepare the grounds for the event.
Anthony Jewell
American Legion Post 35, Reedley
