To provide some perspective for the rationale for this column, I must advise you that it is being written on the morning of April 15 — tax day! There is nothing which focuses the mind more than having to sign the check and realize just how much money one has invested in the operation of this hyper-bloated government of ours. Any sane individual will question whether the bureaucrats are making better use of all this money than those of us in the private sector. Internal Revenue Service collections are staggering and the Democrats want more to give away in wasteful social programs and special interest support.
How did we ever get to the point that, in total, taxes take almost half of what we earn? Let’s take a look at the scam and how it’s perpetrated.
Next to a “sin tax” levied on alcohol or cigarettes, the easiest tax increase to get or bond issue to pass would be for our often-dysfunctional educational system. Tell the voters that it’s for the schools and will help back-fill a shortage of funds to adequately educate our children in modern facilities, which will replace the run-down schools that are currently in service.
Truth is, if you’re like most of us, you have children or grandchildren attending the impacted school or college and can’t find yourself possibly being so cold-hearted as to turn down such a simple request. After all, it’s only a few more dollars a year and we’ve been taught, year after year, how important a proper education is to the future of our youngsters.
Factually, in view of the recent “pay to play” scandals involving colleges, it gives one a reason to be skeptical of the educational complex and deserves a helluva lot closer inspection of where our taxpayer dollars are truly going. By the way, in this recent scandal it appears that the colleges themselves will not have to pay a price for the quasi-sanctioned cheating that was taking place right before their eyes. Perhaps because so many of the programs currently in place for scholarship money or assistance are little more than a scam of our generosity.
Perhaps we should “follow the money” and see if it is being wisely and prudently spent. Every marker which we have examined indicates that is not necessarily the case.
