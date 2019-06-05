Show me a man (or woman) who never has made a mistake and I’ll be able to show you a person who has never made a decision of any kind or tried anything new!
This should be long resolved by the time you read this piece, but I would like to make a brief comment on the recent Fresno Grizzlies flap over erroneously showing a picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a Memorial Day salute at the ballpark in Fresno. Apparently, the unfortunate event arose when a Grizzlies employee downloaded a tribute to Ronald Reagan from the internet and, after watching a portion of the video, assumed the entire piece had no problems. Unfortunately, that was not the case.
In this current politically-charged period it appears that simple human error cannot be forgotten, even after an appropriate mea culpa by team officials. Apparently, for a couple of corporate team sponsors an apology was not enough and they immediately suspended their sponsorship. I have to wonder aloud if they or any of their people have ever made mistake. Snap decisions, more often than not, tend to bite one in the backside.
They will tell you that their decision was based on the implication of racism.
We believe that it was strictly for political considerations and had nothing to do with the high dudgeon they profess at a simple mistake by a young man or woman. We are not in a position to provide financial support to this baseball team which is a treasure to this Valley, but they sure as hell have our personal, spiritual and emotional support. Go Grizzlies, you’re bigger than petty complaints from small-minded individuals! The good news out of all of this is that the Grizzlies drew the biggest crowd of the season on May 31. That is a pretty good statement that the fans have spoken!
At this point, we have to make a segue from the small, basically insignificant local event to one playing out on the national stage which has far greater implications.
During recent years, we have been witnesses to an American justice system that is being stood on its head and subverted so badly by its practitioners that we find it difficult to understand the rationale. It essentially has been corrupted by people who would use it for their own political ends.
In Chicago, one man goes to jail for filing a false police report while another — who just happens to be a connected Hollywood actor — doesn’t even get a slap on the wrist. In another case, this one in Washington with national implications, Robert Mueller stands up and says the was unable to prove the president innocent, and Congress and the media go wild. He must be impeached.
The very core of that statement is a direct affront to American jurisprudence.
