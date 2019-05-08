Reedley, CA (93654)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 58F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 58F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.