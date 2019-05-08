Have you ever wondered if some of these “progressive” politicians truly realize just how dumb and unrealistic their ideas are, or are they just so propped up and surrounded by sycophants that the truth of their ignorance is shielded from them? Frankly. it’s easy to feel embarrassed for them until one realizes that what is pouring from their mouths is exactly what our own children have been taught in school and university over the last several decades.
One would assume there is some sort of pain associated with being completely void of cogent thought. A short list could be compiled of virtually all of the announced Democratic candidates for president, as well as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mazie Hirano, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Talib, Maxine Waters, Richard Blumenthal, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and all of the commentators at CNN and MSNBC.
At some point, we are going to be forced to realize that the seed of failure and destruction of our lifestyle has been sown and has begun to take root. I, personally, see it as a huge threat to about everything that become known as American but can, and should be, reversed by sending more sober people to our capitols!
We’ve seen how quickly one weed can become dominant and soon take over an entire plot of land. Socialism and Communism offer great promises to the people of the country which they infest and once established it usually results in the entire economic collapse of the entire nation. Venezuela is a current glaring example of that premise. Those great promises are little more than great lies used in the seduction of gullible voters.
Our forefathers envisioned a free press as a guardian against lies and misinformation but the American media have been “missing in action” over the past couple of decades. Sad to say, it has become even worse over that past three years, with few signs of objective reporting. Not only are they shirking their duty, they have become so opinionated and compromised that they have formed an allegiance with one of major political parties. Outside of clearly identified opinion pieces, that is an absolute no-no.
