If you’ve been wondering how the proposed Center for Fine and Performing Arts at Reedley College was coming along, an April 10 “unveiling” ceremony at the college provided some exciting answers.
Just where will the Center be going? As we learned, it will at a historic site on the northeast corner of the campus. the same site where the city’s founder Thomas L. Reed had his home as well as headquarters for the family’s early farming operations. Now, the site will be a magnet for cultural arts activity in the area and even the Central Valley.
And the big question, how much will the Center cost? Initially thought to be in the $10 million range, an ever-changing vision on what the designers wanted from the center brought the cost to what one would thought to be a staggering $27-$30 million. But it’s not so staggering, as generosity from many circles has raised more than $22 million to the 500-plus-seat facility.
What’s not surprising is the name — the McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts. After all, it was the generous $1 million donation from Harold and Debbie McClarty that really got the ball rolling. Another huge bit of financial support was the $500,000 from the Pete P. Peters Foundation. That makes for a fitting title of the theatre as the Pete P. Peters Theatre, in honor of the late Fresno businessman and philanthropist who former Valley Foundry and later founded the Peters Foundation.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.