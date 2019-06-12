The calendar may not quite say it, but summer finally is here. Reedley and much of the Central Valley are starting to deal with muggy, oppressive heat, after a spring that’s been comfortably pleasant for the general public (but not so for man stone fruit growers). The triple digit days are coming en masse, and combined with poor air quality can create health risks for people with respiratory problems.
The most direct solution is to stay indoors and cool off – easier said than done for many working and mobile people. If you must be outside for more than a few minutes, keep water close by to stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and carbonated drinks.
There are many who would beat the heat by taking a cool wade or even a swim in the Kings River. Of course, that’s out for at least the early portion of this summer. Until the swift current from rapidly melting Sierra snowpack subsides, don’t count on any water activities for much of this month. For children (and probably an increasing number of adults), there’s the new Trimble Splash Park facility at 8th and J streets. The new feature temporarily malfunctioned earlier this week, but swift and thorough work by the city’s public works department helped get it back up and operational.
