Earlier this week, your stops be- came more frequent when driving along G Street in downtown Reedley. That’s because on April 30, city workers installed all-way stop signs at the intersections of G and 9th Street and G and 12th Street.
Now, drivers will have outright stops or traffic controls at six consecutive intersections — four of them all-way stop signs and traffic lights at 10th and 11th Streets.
The action received near unanimous City Council approval in late February. Mary Fast said she sup- ported the all-way stop signs at G and 9th streets but opposed the stop at G and 12th. She said business owners in the area expressed concern that commerce will be affected by the additional traffic stops. The ongoing concern appears to be safety, and I agree with that sentiment. As I often park in front of The Exponent offices, I’ve found plenty of hazards from northbound vehicles on G Street driving excessively fast for the street and parking conditions.
However, on the first day with the new signs at 12th Street, it became easier to back out with a bit of courage while dealing with oncoming traffic. Approaching vehicles were noticeably slower than in my past experiences. Often, I would watch the reflection in storefront windows to see if northbound vehicles quickly were approaching.
