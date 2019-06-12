Congratulations to all the graduates who earned their diplomas, promotions and degrees this year. And, a special recognition to the four students I interviewed a couple of weeks ago; Wendy Vargas-Marquina, Citlalli Vargas, Zenon Garcia-Lopez, and Antony Serrano.
These students graduated from Reedley Middle College High School and also earned their associates degree from Reedley College. It was interesting to listen to their stories of adapting to college classes and how different those courses are from the regular high school classes.
“High school classes, I would say this is something we are introduced into it’s kind of easy at first because they help you out with those baby steps,” said Wendy. “College classes however, you have to know what to do, they expect for you to already know what to do by then.”
Each of these students were candid with me, telling me they had some major struggles with their college courses throughout the year and often thought of dropping out of the program. I'm glad they didn't.
"A lot of hard work, stress, tears some times,” Citlalli said.
Zenon had a couple of really good quotes. I couldn't stop thinking of what he said after our interview. I knew I would use his quotes in my story but I also wanted to share them here.
