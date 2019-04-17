I walked into the office April 15 and there was a woman at the counter talking with our receptionist, Kate.
I was anxious to start writing one of my stories, so I quickly brushed past them both. However, I could still hear some of their conversation.
After the woman left, Kate then approached my desk. She had a photo in her hand and said this woman and her husband have been married 70 years. My first response was, "how sweet!"
I was looking at the photo of the nice couple, and soon learned their names are Merlin and June Buller. I was pleasantly surprised when I read their story, Reedley residents who have been married since April 28, 1949. They have 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Wow.
I began to think about what an ideal marriage partner is, what does that mean to people now days?
I've seen a variety of television shows like, "Married at First Sight" where couples marry on the first night they meet after they are paired by a "relationship expert."
Why would someone want to do that is my question? How do you know you'll like someone just because a relationship expert tells you to?
With the divorce rate in our country still between 40 to 50 percent, makes one wonder why they'd be willing to toss the dice on someone they just met.
