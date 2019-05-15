My day took an interesting turn on the afternoon of May 13. I attended a police K9 training in Kingsburg, thank you to Sgt. Jesus Rivera of the Reedley Police Department for the invite.
I was able to see how handlers and their dogs are trained to work together. I was even given the opportunity to try on a “sleeve” and let one of the K9’s do what’s called a “controlled bite” on me. The sleeve protects the arm against the dog’s teeth, however the sheer strength from K9 “Kona” was enough to let me know that I’d never like to be on his bad side.
Kona is a Reedley police dog and his handler is Officer Montemayor.
I also met Jay and Yolanda Brock, a couple who runs “Top Dog.” It's basically a training academy for police dogs.
Various K9 units from Porterville, Tulare County Sheriff, Selma, and Reedley were there.
For those who are not familiar with the local police K9’s in Reedley, there are three; Leo, Kona, and Blue.
Rivera said the dogs go through a variety of training exercises.
“Some of it [the training] begins with obedience to get the dogs back on par for their sitting, their staying, walking with the handler,” said Rivera. “Then we transition over to our second discipline of the training session, which would be the control work.
Rivera also said they will then place someone in a bite suit and have dogs train on their bites.
