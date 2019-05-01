I had the pleasure of meeting Veronica Diaz last week. Veronica is an Early Childhood Coordinator over at Washington School.
She works with children through the "Save the Children" and "VROOM" programs and she happened to have an exciting month of April.
She was selected to be on a national television news show called Despierta America. For those who don't' know, Despierta means "wake up" so it's "Wake up America."
The show is the Good Morning America of Spanish television news. It's a nationally syndicated show and as I interviewed Veronica for the story, I was reminded of just how crazy working in television news can be, and Veronica handled it all like a pro.
Initially the plan was to have some video of her interacting with her students playing while she talked. This is called a voice over. So basically she'd be describing what was happening as the video was playing.
She told me she had everything ready to go and was told by producers last minute that they didn't have any of her video. "Here you're going to have to use this," a producer told Veronica as she handed over an iPad tablet.
Veronica told us she froze and was almost not going to do it. "I was feeling very panicked," she said.
