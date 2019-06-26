I received a message from Renee Delport last week, she is the public information officer for the Kings Canyon Unified School District.
Renee told me that the "Cavaliers" were going to be rehearsing in Orange Cove on Friday, June 21. Prior to Renee's message I'd never heard of the Cavaliers. I had no idea who they were or what they did.
As I arrived on campus that afternoon, the sun was scorching. I walked onto the Titans football field only to be met with a crew of about 300 people. All males and all practicing for their upcoming competitions. I knew of color guard, but I had never seen anything like the performances these guys were putting on.
I stopped to talk to Orange Cove High's principal, Angel Duranzo. Angel told me that he received a call from a Clovis High School band director asking if the Cavaliers could use the Titans' facilities to practice.
Angel also added that they'd never seen anything like this in Orange Cove. "It's really neat," he said.
I spoke to the Cavalier's director, Michael Vaughn. He told me the are from Chicago, Ill., and were on their summer tour.
He said they enjoy traveling the county and competing. Their dedication to their art and their performances were really well done. I hope they do well on the rest of their tour.
