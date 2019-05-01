On most days, Veronica Diaz, the Early Childhood Coordinator at Washington Elementary School, can be found tucked away in her classroom going over the day's notes, or meeting with local parents who participate in the "Save the Children" and "VROOM" programs she teaches.
On April 9 and 10 however, Diaz was nowhere near Reedley or even near California. She was across the country in Miami, Fla. ready to go on a national Spanish television news show called "Despierta America."
Despierta America is the Spanish counterpart to national morning shows like Good Morning America.
"So they [Despierta America] decided among Save The Children, to choose some of the top coordinators across the country," Diaz said on the afternoon of April 24.
"So our program, was chosen as one of the best, and we're right here in Reedley."
Diaz said she and two other coordinators, one from Kentucky and another from San Diego were the three who were picked.
While there, Diaz was asked to present some of the material she covers when she meets with her students and their parents. It was going to be part of the shows health segment.
She said producers for the show had traveled to Reedley a few weeks prior to take video of her in action and that video would be used during her live interview.
"I was nervous, even if someone has a lot of experience, there's still a bit of an adrenaline rush," she said. "When I was there, I felt like I was ready for it, I know what I'm doing and I'm ready."
