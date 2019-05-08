Reedley High School's student chapter of Family, Careers and Community Leaders of America attended the California FCCLA State Leadership Conference held in Riverside, Ca.
The conference was held from April 27 through April 30 recognizes school's chapters's and members accomplishments for the year.
The conference also hosted the state's STAR events or Students Taking Action with Recognition. The STAR event qualifies members hoping to advance to the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
Reedley High School's FCCLA chapter was honored as a "State Superior Chapter" for its body of community service this year.
The chapter was honored for Chapter Member Development. Also attending chapter members Ashley Lopez, Dayana Michel, Liliahna Bedolla, and Zuheidi Del Rio each earned The Power of One pin for stepping forward, taking the lead and developing leadership qualities.
The four attending chapter members all placed at this years state STAR competition event. Chapter members were scored by a panel of judges on their oral presentation, question and answer, portfolio, display board and writing sample.
Dayana Michel, a sophomore placed first in Promote and Publicize. Her event focused on promoting a campaign of public awareness through technology and social media. Liliahna Bedolla, a sophomore placed first in the Chapter Service Project.
The chapter's service project focused on the dangers of teen drinking and driving. Zuheidi Del Rio, a sophomore, placed first in Sport Nutrition. Her event focused on a nutrition and hydration plan for a student athlete.
