Just outside of the city of Reedley, down a long country road a celebration took place on the afternoon of May 11.
It was the annual Boldt family reunion that has continued for 50 years.
“Well, I think it’s really special for one thing, to have something that has continued on that long,” said David Boldt. “Well, this started in I’m going to say in 1970, when my grandparents, Peter and Margaret Boldt, had their 50th wedding anniversary.”
Boldt said throughout the years family has come and gone and each year he's given the opportunity to meet new family members.
“By now, of course, there are not very many Boldts here because the family has been blended with all kinds of other people,” he said. “There are people that I don’t remember and there are people that haven’t been here for a long time. So they were young children when they were here the last time.”
Sue Clark was also in attendance at the event, she is Boldt's cousin and said she enjoys seeing her family every year as well.
