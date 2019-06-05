Longtime Reedley residents Merle and Florence Siebert celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 31. They couple was married in 1949 at the Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton, Kansas.
They moved to California in 1959 and have been members of the First Mennonite Church of Reedley ever since.
Florence worked as a secretary at Great Western School for many years. Merle worked as a math teacher at Reedley High School and also coached track and jv basketball.
A family gathering is planned for June to celebrate the occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.