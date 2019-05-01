It was a special day for nearly 400 Kings Canyon Unified School District students as many of them celebrated a special promotion on the afternoon of April 25 during the districts annual Children's Day event held at Jefferson School.
The event recognized the achievements of all English learners in the district, while the special ceremony specifically highlighted those students who have met the requirements to become Reclassified Fluent English Proficient or RFEP.
More than 1,000 people attended the event that included international crafts, games, community resource booths, refreshments and entertainment, provided by a variety of performers from throughout the school district.
