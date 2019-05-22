The Education Employees Credit Union's Reedley branch sponsored an attendance rally for Kings Canyon High School students to show appreciation for their attendance and dedication to school.
They provide refreshments and prizes. In addition to other prizes, they provided two lap-top computers at our most recent rally. Prizes were also provided by community sponsors and by Mike and Cindy Wooden. Recipients of Attendance prizes were; Araceli Andrade, Guillermina Avila-Orozco, Jose Avila Hernandez, Jan Balallo, Christopher Calderon, William Campos Peredia, Jacob DelaCruz, Ana Delgado Ibarra, Aaron Glapenske, Justin Ibarra Mata, Luis Lemus, Renee Lemus-Cortes, Haron Mahomoud, Alejandro Morales Lemus, Jonathan Muniz Ocejo, Luan Nguyen, Victor Orozco Rendon, Jorge Partida, Gerardo Salcido Ramirez, Francisco Rodriguez Ramirez, Ernesto Tapia-Ruiz, Joseph Vargas, David Velasquez, and Adriana Zavala-Pulido.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.