A local continuation school was recently recognized as a model school by the State of California.
Kings Canyon High School in Dinuba, was among the 31 selected schools to be given the award.
"When stepping onto this campus it is clearly a warm and welcoming atmosphere where relationships between students and staff are evident," said Ron Pack, principal. "Greetings at the beginning of the school day help to make students feel welcome and cared about.,"
"There is a pervasive attitude that failure is not an option," he continued. "And that all students can be met with a truly individualized plan for success."
According to cde.ca.gov, Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students ages sixteen through eighteen who have not graduated from high school, are required to attend school, and are at risk of not completing their education. The schools were selected based on a comprehensive and competitive application process that involved effectiveness, assessments, and use of data. The process included a peer review panel and on-site visit.
