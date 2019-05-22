Michael Franzen, president of Kiwanis Club of Reedley Sunrise, received the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of the club's contributions to the Kiwanis International's "The Eliminate Project." The award was presented at the Kiwanis District 5 meeting in Fresno on May 11. Rocci Barsotti, current governor of Kiwanis Club's Cal-Nev-Ha District, presented the award to Franzen, co-owner and manager of Dopkins Funeral Chapels in Reedley and Dinuba. Also present at the event was Tim Fortier, Kiwanis District 5 lieutenant governor.
Kiwanis officials presented another Distinguished Service award to Ron Pack, a non-member and Scout Master for Kingsburg Troop 392.
Kiwanis International has a goal of raising $110 million to fight the disease. More information is available by going online to TheEliminateProject.org or Kiwanis.org.
