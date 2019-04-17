The public is invited to attend a series of public meetings to discuss grant opportunities for improvements to Camacho Park.
"We welcome your attendance and input for what you feel the priorities should be," said Sarah Reid, the Community Services Director for the city of Reedley.
The first meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The location for the first meeting will be at Camacho Park, 950 E. North Ave. in Reedley.
The second meeting will be on Thursday, May 23, from 6 to 7 p.m., and will be held at the Reedley Community Center's Senior Room located at 100 N. East Ave. in Reedley.
The third meeting will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 9 to 10 a.m. That meeting will be held at Camacho Park as well.
For more information contact the City of Reedley's Community Services Department at (559) 637-4203.
