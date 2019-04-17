The Reedley High School chapter of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America or FCCLA conducted a community service project to benefit the American Cancer Society on April 13 in Dinuba.
Both FCCLA teams raised a total of $3,259 combined for the event. The American Cancer society is the largest private funder of cancer research in the United States.
"We would like to give a special thanks to Reedley High's Future Farmers of America, or FFA chapter as well as their advisor Ron Sa for their assistance with the campsite," said Lisa Bueno, chapter advisor. "We would also like to thank all the Reedley High School students, teachers, staff, administrators, and the community who assisted and donated to this event."
Bueno said she will be taking members to Riverside, Ca on April 27 for the FCCLA State Leadership Conference. The conference runs through April 30 and while there, members will compete in a variety of competitions to qualify for a spot in the National Leadership Conference that's held in Anaheim every summer.

