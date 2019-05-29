Reedley High School’s student chapter of Family, Careers and Community Leaders of America attended the California FCCLA State Leadership Conference held in Riverside, California.
The conference was held from April 27 through April 30 and recognized school chapters and members accomplishments for the year. The conference also hosted the state’s STAR events or Students Taking Action with Recognition.
The STAR event qualified members for the National Leadership STAR competition in Anaheim, California. Reedley High School’s FCCLA chapter was recognized as a “State Superior Chapter” for its body of community service this year. The chapter was also honored for its Chapter Member Development. Chapter members Ashley Lopez, Dayana Michel, Liliahna Bedolla and Zuheidi Del Rio were awarded the Power of One pin for stepping forward, taking the lead and developing leadership qualities.
The four attending members all placed at this year’s state STAR competition. Chapter members were scored by a panel of judges on their oral presentation, question and answer session, portfolio, display board and a writing sample.
Dayana Michel, a sophomore, placed first in Promote and Publicize. Her event focused on promoting a campaign of public awareness through technology and social media. Liliahna Bedolla, a sophmore, placed first in Chapter Service Project.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
