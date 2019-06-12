Guests who attended the annual Spring Benefit dinner and auction at the Sierra View Retirement Community on the afternoon of June 8 were treated to some good food, music and a silent auction.
"Sierra View does it once a year, each year there are different things we raise funds for," said Jodi Botello, the activities coordinator with Sierra View. "This year it's for the expansion of the dining room and patio equipment."
Botello said the expansion project is expected to begin in a few weeks and residents are excited for the change.
"This dining room that we're in, it's going to be expanded out," she said. "I'm not exactly sure how many feet it will be expanded, but the windows will be removed and it will go out towards the parking lot. We are just waiting to hear the approval, we've already prepared sidewalks and other things like that, we're just waiting to hear that its ok to begin the project."
A total of 190 tickets were sold during this years dinner, local merchants participated in raffle items and the Reedley Area Singers performed at the event.
