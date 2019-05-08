The entire Reedley High School student body came together the morning of April 26 to cheer on and support the many spring athletes who are nearing playoff time.
The event highlighted each spring team, including some that have already clinched league titles such as the varsity softball team, girls varsity swim and dive team and the boys golf team.
“Varsity baseball, track and boys swim all have a very good shot at clinching league titles, as well,” said Darren Minami, RHS Athletic Director.
Members of the community are invited to cheer on the RHS teams in their upcoming events. For a current list of contests please visit, sites.google.com/kcusd.net/rhsathletics/home.
