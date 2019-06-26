It was a first for Orange Cove. A nationally acclaimed performing arts group, known as the Cavaliers, comprised of 300 plus members, practicing on the Titan’s football while several curious spectators watched.
“It’s kind of amazing that this type of production would come here to Orange Cove and use our facilities to prepare,” said Angel Duranzo, Orange Cove High School principal. “This is just such a huge operation that seeing it all in action is amazing.”
The group, known as the Cavaliers, is a drum and bugle corp from Chicago.
“We are currently on our summer tour and that takes us from our home base in Chicago to all across the United States,” said Michael Vaughn, director. “So we’re in California for two weeks for a series of competitions,”
