May 30
7 p.m.
Adult School graduation
WAMS Theater
May 31
6 p.m.
Kings River High graduation
WAMS Theater
June 5
6 p.m.
Quail Lake 8th Grade promotion
Quail Lake
June 5
7 p.m.
Sanger Academy 8th Grade promotion Sanger Academy
June 6
7 p.m.
WAMS 8th Grade promotion
Tom Flores Stadium
June 6
7 p.m.
Fairmont 8th Grade promotion
Fairmont
June 7
7 p.m.
Sanger High graduation
SaveMart Center
June 8
3 p.m.
Hallmark 8th Grade promotion Saroyan Theater
June 8
6 p.m.
Hallmark graduation
Saroyan Theater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- MEMORIAL DAY - A day to remember the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country
- Sanger athletes shine at wet CIF Valley meet
- Sanger High students officially bilingual
- Four Eagles on all-CSL baseball
- Paving way for feedback
- Chamber puts on 'The Greatest Show'
- Win slips away in the bottom of 9th
- Sanger News & Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Six new principals for coming school year
- Obituaries
- Council OKs another step for Almond Grove
- Two severely injured in rural crash
- Video released in fatal 2018 Parlier shooting
- Public sways topic at April Town Hall
- Huge arsenal of weapons seized in gang sweep
- Boldt family from Reedley hosted annual reunion on May 11
- Measure S Oversight Committee chairperson threatens to resign after another chaotic meeting
- Ruben Perez was an exemplary pro with the Reedley Police Department
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.