May 30
7 p.m.
Adult School graduation
WAMS Theater
May 31
6 p.m.
Kings River High graduation
WAMS Theater
June 5
6 p.m.
Quail Lake 8th Grade promotion
Quail Lake
June 5
7 p.m.
Sanger Academy 8th Grade promotion Sanger Academy
June 6
7 p.m.
WAMS 8th Grade promotion
Tom Flores Stadium
June 6
7 p.m.
Fairmont 8th Grade promotion
Fairmont
June 7
7 p.m.
Sanger High graduation
SaveMart Center
June 8
3 p.m.
Hallmark 8th Grade promotion Saroyan Theater
June 8
6 p.m.
Hallmark graduation
Saroyan Theater
