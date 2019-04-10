Sanger's Kings River High School has been recognized as a "Model Continuation High School" and its principal, Rick Church, has been named the California Continuation High School Region 3 Administrator of the Year.
Church and Kings River High School were among several schools and administrators honored at the April 9 school board meeting.
Other schools recognized at the meeting were: WAMS for receiving a Fresno State Bonner Center Virtues and Character Recognition Award; Fairmont Elementary, Sanger Academy Charter and Quail Lake Environmental Charter schools for their redesignations as "Schools to Watch"; and Quail Lake for its Green Ribbon Schools Award.
