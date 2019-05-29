Vulcan's support of veterans is praised
The Vulcan Materials Company and Sanger's American Legion Post 23 have a history, "a very good one," said post commander Lewis Edwards when he presented representatives of Vulcan a plaque of appreciation.
Edwards mentioned several things Vulcan has done for the post.
But, the plaque, he said, was primarily to express appreciation for the most recent good deed done by Vulcan.
"Today we are here to see our new additions of three picnic tables and to present this plaque to show our appreciation for their support of the veterans here in the Sanger community," said Edwards.
The ceremony at the American Legion Hall, 1502 O St., on May 22 was also attended by members of VFW Post 7168 who use the hall for their 8 a.m. breakfast meetings on the first Saturday of each month.
"We might be able to use the tables for our meeting on June 1 if the weather is warm enough," said incoming VFW commander Clint Vance.
In addition to the three 6 foot round metal, powder coated, red, white and blue picnic tables, Vulcan has helped the American Legion post fix a vandalized flag pole and a puddle the size of a lake in the parking lot, said Edwards.
