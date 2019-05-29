Kosi Agina went up against the best in California.
It was a position he’d become familiar with the previous year at the California Interscholastic Federation’s state championship meet, pitting the individuals with the greatest abilities to perform the triple jump at the high school level.
The Sanger High football player and track and field standout just had to perform at peak. He couldn’t afford any kind of mental distraction. Focus was primary.
And Agina, who still has another year of eligibility, made his attempts at Buchanan High School count on May 25. He jumped a personal record 47 feet 11 inches.
“Sixth in the state as a sophomore,” he wrote on Facebook. “Now fourth in the state as a junior.”
Clovis North’s Caleb Foster also scored a personal record, placing first with 49 feet 9.5 inches. In second was Selma’s DeAndra McDaniel, a senior, with 48 feet 2.75 inches. Third was Tianhao Wei, a junior from South Pasadena, with 48 feet 0.25 inches.
Agina was Sanger’s lone Apache who made it to state finals this year. He holds the Sanger High School record in the triple jump. He beat his record last year by a quarter inch. He jumped to 47 feet 10.75 inches in 2018.
“It meant a lot to me to be able to go out and be the only one from my school to compete and put on for our city,” Agina said via Messanger. “Not only that, but I was able to make it onto the podium for the second consecutive year, placing fourth after getting sixth my sophomore year. I felt great in the atmosphere and I appreciated all the love that I got from the people close to me.
“I want to thank Coach Manning, Coach Lucero and Coach Taylor for preparing me for the biggest stage of the year. I also want to thank my family and the city of Sanger for the continuous support they have shown me.”
Agina has a number of colleges interested in getting him to sign. Among them are Yale, Wyoming and Azusa Pacific. His sister, Chin Agina, is a freshman at Azusa competing successfully in the high jump. She set the Sanger record for high jump at 5 feet 9 inches in 2017.
