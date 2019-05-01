There's something for everyone this weekend
You won't have to look far to find something to do this weekend in Sanger.
There are fun activities going on almost every minute of every hour on Saturday and at least a couple on Friday.
We're probably going to miss a few. But, here's a list of the ones we know about and will try to attend, especially the ones with food:
Friday
10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Cinco de Mayo Senior Luncheon and live mariachi music at the community center. Lunch ($5 for seniors and $10 for the general public)––– will be served at 11:45 a.m. Call Linda Zavala at (559) 875-7606 for details.
1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Sanger High School Athletic Hall of Fame Meet and Greet with Tom Flores and 2019 inductees at the old red brick school house between the Depot Museum and he library.
Saturday
8-10:30 a.m. VFW Post 7168's "Soup with the Mayor "at the American Legion Hall, 1502 O St. In addition to all the soup you can eat for a $10 donation, you can find out from mayor Frank Gonzalez what's going on in the city.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Spring Boutique at the Sanger United Methodist Church, 1619 Ninth St. Homemade jewelry, cosmetics, clothing and other gifts.
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sanger Woman's Club Spring Tea, themed, “Beau-TEA-ful Friendships," at the clubhouse on the southeast corner of 7th and P streets. Call Linda Yost at (559) 875-3188 for information.
5-9 p.m. Chamber of commerce's Cinco de Mayo Celebration in downtown Sanger with folklorico dancers, live music and vendors. Details at (559) 875-4575.
5:30-8:45 p.m. Sanger High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet for the hall of fame class of 2019 which includes: coaches Dave Dodson, Chuck Shidan and Roy Tanimoto; players Willie Garcia, Cole Herron, Ted Torosian, Chris Wallin and Cindy Weibert Fires; the 1950 Valley Championship baseball team; and a major contributor to Apache sports programs statistician Ron Blackwood.
