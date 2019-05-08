Rick Bubenik is the 2019 inductee
The chamber of commerce's 1997 Citizen of the Year Rick Bubenik will be inducted into the chamber's hall of fame at the 95th annual awards banquet "The Greatest Show" at 5 p.m. on May 17 at the community center.
Others who will receive awards are: Mr. and Mrs. Farmer, Robert and Debra Bagdasarian; Mother of the Year, Karen Pearson (See her biography on page 2B); Citizen of the Year, Adam Albrecht; Fire Personnel of the Year, Dean Williams; Police Officer of the Year, Amanda Nelson; City Employee of the Year, Jose Cortez; Recycler of the Year, Sanger Auto Zone; Rotary Youth of the Year, Marissa Castillo; and Educator of the Year, Inez Gonzalez.
A few tickets remain, said chamber president/CEO Tammy Wolfe. Call the chamber at 875-4575 or email sangerchamber@gmail.com for more information.
Bubenik, Sanger's "Mr. Everything" has done it all. Rick is a 1972 Sanger High grad and earned his BA from Fresno State in Radio/TV and Business.
Rick has always had a strong desire to see Sanger grow in
a positive manner. When he wasn't washing cars on his dad, Benny Bubenik's car lot, he was known in the late '60s and '70s as disc jockey "Rick Alan," on radio stations, KMAK, Y94, KMJ and Boss Radio KYNO.
He later managed TV stations KMPH Fox 26, KSEE NBC 24 and hosted his K-LOVE network radio
show from his Ricana Media Group studio in Fresno throughout the 2000s.
In following his dad's footsteps, Rick developed Sanger's Family Dollar, Les Schwab Tires, Burger King (coming soon) and several other commercial properties.
During all four years at Sanger High he broadcast the morning "Newsbreaks" throughout the campus; he also announced all home football, basketball, track and swimming events.
This football season will mark his 51st year as the "Voice of the Apaches" for all home games.
As a strong believer in the ideals of the chamber of commerce, Rick began his work with the chamber in the early '60s when he was asked by executive board member Finis Shepherd to help announce the annual Toyland parade, a "gig" he has continued to today.
Rick joined the chamber in
the late '80s becoming a board member from 1988-1994, president in 1993 and was awarded Citizen of the Year in 1997. He has been a Chamber Ambassador ever since.
Rick has been involved in numerous organizations benefiting the youth and community at large
dating back to the early '60s where his Eagle Scout project was working with Sanger's city manager
Perry Powers on the history of Sanger from the Hume-Bennett flume to the railroad lumberyard at 7th and Academy, which ironically is where his Les Schwab project is today.
Rick served as a leader in
Sanger's YMCA Indian Guides, the master of ceremony for Sanger police and school districts "Red
Ribbon Rallies", the Tom Flores Youth Benefit Fundraiser Dinners, the City of Sanger annual awards banquet, downtown Christmas Tree Lighting ceremonies, a participant at Sanger High School's Career Day events, a former board member of Sanger Unified School District master facilities committee, a charter member of the Sanger Downtown Association and currently holds a
State board seat as treasurer for the Sanger/Del Rey Cemetery District.
For almost 30 years, Rick was a member of Sanger First Baptist Church serving as a deacon, choir member and for 20+ years, the praise and worship team leader.
He has been married to "miracle girl" Anna for more than 43 years and has three daughters (Melany, Stefany and Ashley) and seven grandchildren.
Slowing down just does not appear to be in his DNA.
Thanks to the Bubenik family for all the great information.
